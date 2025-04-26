Capital Analysts LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 306,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,611 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,465,000 after buying an additional 3,678,384 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,172,000 after acquiring an additional 282,581 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,136.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 275,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,987,000 after acquiring an additional 262,762 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,234.11. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,868. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $163.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

