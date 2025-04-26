ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 14,279.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,544,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,038,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $9,483,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

