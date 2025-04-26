Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

