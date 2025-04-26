Arkos Global Advisors Invests $200,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arkos Global Advisors bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $264.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $185.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.65 and its 200-day moving average is $287.11. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

