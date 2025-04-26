Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $255.91 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,566,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.37% of GSK worth $255,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in GSK by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GSK by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.3932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 100.63%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

