Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,729 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $307,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,423,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $24,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $430.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.39.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.