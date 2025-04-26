Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.56% of Vertiv worth $240,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $597,379,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vertiv by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.8 %

VRT opened at $87.06 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

