Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $5,163,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

