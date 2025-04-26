MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 125,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,453,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 309,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,258,000 after acquiring an additional 93,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $424.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

