Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $357.62 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

