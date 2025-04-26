Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 242 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $466.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.86 and a 200 day moving average of $522.10.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

