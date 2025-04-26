Voya Investment Management LLC Has $32.78 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271,622 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $32,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rollins by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 186,452 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 724.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

