Voya Investment Management LLC Has $44.08 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $477.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.43.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

