Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $21.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $279.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $243.14 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

