Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,537 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,198,000 after buying an additional 1,875,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $114,199,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $42,762,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,137,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 546,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tapestry from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

