Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.45 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,448,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,114.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,113,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,849,270,000 after buying an additional 19,375,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.02. The firm has a market cap of $904.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.48.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

