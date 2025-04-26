Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $624.12 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $593.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.