iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Capital Analysts LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $88,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

