Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %

AVGO stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.23 billion, a PE ratio of 156.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

