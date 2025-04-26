Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 42.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.89.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE COP opened at $91.78 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $130.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

