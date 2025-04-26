Syon Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Syon Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.25.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $290.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.93. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

