Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,198.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,876.75. The trade was a 42.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

