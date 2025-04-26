Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Textron by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 201,696 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Textron by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.30.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

