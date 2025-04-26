PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 791,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 632,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in PACCAR by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 142,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $85.05 and a 1 year high of $118.81.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.59.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

