Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 197 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JCI shares. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $81.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.