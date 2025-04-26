Promising Oil Stocks To Follow Today – April 23rd

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Procter & Gamble, Lennox International, ConocoPhillips, and Colgate-Palmolive are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies that are involved in various aspects of the oil industry, including exploration, extraction, production, refining, and distribution. These stocks offer investors exposure to the energy sector and are often influenced by global oil prices, geopolitical events, and supply-demand dynamics. Due to these factors, oil stocks can be volatile, reflecting the broader risks and opportunities present in the energy markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $47.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $814.67. 1,431,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,427. The company has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a PE ratio of 119.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $843.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $968.16.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,922,649. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $464.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.52.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,325,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,174. The company has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.45. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $156.69 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $383.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Lennox International (LII)

Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Lennox International stock traded down $45.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $445.63 and a twelve month high of $682.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $608.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,373. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $130.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $93.11. 3,641,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,734. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.

