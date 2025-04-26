Nebula Research & Development LLC Decreases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $49.04 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

