Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after buying an additional 1,490,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after acquiring an additional 72,161 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,258,000 after acquiring an additional 540,737 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

