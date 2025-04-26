Arkos Global Advisors Makes New $319,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arkos Global Advisors bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5,745.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research upgraded NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

