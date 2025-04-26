Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,749 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 198,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,071,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.