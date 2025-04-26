Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 533,831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 0.6% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

