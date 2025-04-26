Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,983,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,891,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.