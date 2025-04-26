McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,704,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,361,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in McKesson by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,501,000 after buying an additional 216,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $694.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $661.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $728.32.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.