Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 12.5% increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $75.36 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

