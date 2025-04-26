Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $159.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average of $213.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

