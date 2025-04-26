Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 117,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Chevron by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

