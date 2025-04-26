Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,606.04 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,591.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3,359.12.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,724.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

