Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genesco by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Genesco news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares in the company, valued at $22,758,430.50. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 10,974 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,201.68. This represents a 69.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE:GCO opened at $20.06 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $221.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.43 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

