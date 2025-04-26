Nebula Research & Development LLC Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nebula Research & Development LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance
Shares of ICE opened at $163.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.
Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
