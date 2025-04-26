Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after buying an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,003,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

