Nebula Research & Development LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,631 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,156,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Loop Capital upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

