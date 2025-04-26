Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,913 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Salesforce comprises about 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $3,599,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Salesforce by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after buying an additional 1,683,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,482,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,572 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $167,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,758.58. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 4,586 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $1,163,284.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,029.18. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,714 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.37.

Salesforce stock opened at $267.87 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.27. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

