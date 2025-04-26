Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.62.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $147.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $94,964.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180.48. The trade was a 90.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,576. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

