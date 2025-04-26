Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after purchasing an additional 320,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,300,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after buying an additional 377,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.47.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY opened at $191.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.