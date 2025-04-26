Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,573,462,000 after acquiring an additional 128,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after purchasing an additional 127,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $372,450,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $232,168,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total value of $6,774,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,540.74. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $2,326,567.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,656,524.09. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,970 shares of company stock worth $38,672,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.65.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $209.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

