VeriStar Capital Management LP Has $7.47 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

VeriStar Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 12.5% of VeriStar Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VeriStar Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,025 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.78.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.