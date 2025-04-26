Vulcan Value Partners LLC Has $30 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 298,224 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Czech National Bank increased its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Fiserv by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $97,254,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,469.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.78.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

