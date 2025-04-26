iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.99 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

