Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $185.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.43. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $238.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $4,536,505.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,777,590.20. This represents a 27.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

