Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Littelfuse worth $41,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $32,865,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,895,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,583 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.00.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

